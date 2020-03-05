Aviva UKGI profit falls by 35%

Aviva says UK business was impacted by an alignment of the UK digital business with GI, as CEO Maurice Tulloch says provider has made "good progress" on its cost-cutting plan.

Aviva has reported a 35% fall in operating profit in its UK general insurance business to £250m in 2019 from £383m in 2018.

Its UK combined operating ratio also deteriorated to 97.9% in 2019, compared to 94.6% in the preceding year.

However, net written premiums (NWP) rose by 1% to £4.22bn, up from £4.19bn in 2018.

Aviva stated that the alignment of the UK digital business with UKGI during the year had a significant impact on its financial results.

The business further detailed that excluding an adverse impact of £113 from alignment of UK digital, operating profit in the GI business was down 5% at £363m.

Aviva UK has also strengthened its claims reserves by £45m in response to the change in the Ogden rate from -0.75% to -0.25%.

Commercial

Looking at UK commercial lines, NWP grew by 7% to £1.82bn in 2019 from £1.70bn in 2018. Aviva stated that this was driven by a combination of volume and above inflation rate increases.

Commercial non-motor NWP increased to £1.26bn (2018: £1.17bn), while commercial motor NWP also rose to £55m (2018: £532m).

Personal lines NWP reduced by 4% to £2.40bn (2018: £2.49bn), which Aviva noted was due to a maintained pricing discipline in motor and “targeted reductions in poor performing segments”.

UK personal lines COR worsened to 99.3% (2018: 92.9%), while Aviva UK’s commercial lines COR improved to 96.0% (2018: 97.3%).

Zooming in on the figures for Aviva’s general insurance business as a whole, NWP grew by 2% to £9.3bn in 2019 from £9.1bn in 2018, while its COR deteriorated slightly to 97.5% (2018: 97.2%).

On group level, Aviva posted a 6% increase in operating profit to £3.18bn, up from £3.0bn in 2018.

Redundancies

Last July, Aviva revealed a plan to reduce costs by £300m, which it said would lead to around 1,800 role reductions across the company.

In a conference call with the media today (5 March), Aviva CEO Maurice Tulloch, stated that the business had “made good progress” and delivered £72m in cost savings in 2019.

“We incurred £59m in activation costs to achieve those £72m and I’m confident of delivering £150m at the minimum in savings in 2020,” he continued.

Tulloch added that costs had been cut in a number of areas of the business, and confirmed that Aviva had seen headcount reductions of 4%, which is about 1,200 roles.

Last year, Aviva also announced it would separate its general insurance and life businesses in the UK, leading to a management reshuffle at the provider.

As a result, Rob Townend, managing director of UK GI, left the business at the end of last year after 23 years at Aviva.

In November, the provider stated it would cut its number of personal lines products down to 40 from 400. It further announced it was targeting 20% of premium growth in general insurance premium by 2022.

At the time, Aviva chief distribution officer, Phil Bayles, promised that brokers would not be affected by the changes in the personal lines business.

Last December, Insurance Age reported that Aviva was moving its UK personal lines headquarters into its Hoxton offices, which previously housed its Digital Garage.

Coronavirus

Looking at 2020, Tulloch stated that Covid-19 represented a “new uncertainty” and added that Aviva’s primary focus is on the “operational readiness and the safety of our customers and people”.

The provider has so far received around 500 travel insurance claims as a result of the virus and paid out around £500,000.

Tulloch stated: “We’ve got plans in place for every location across the Aviva group. We’ve looked at all of the core delivery functions and we have people working from home where necessary.

“We’ve limited travel between various offices and globally. We feel very confident about continuation of delivering service to our customers.”

Performance

Commenting on the 2019 results, Tulloch added: “In 2019, we set out our priorities and financial targets, strengthened our leadership team and remained focused on helping our customers prepare for a better future. We’ve made good progress, but there is much more to do.

“My objective is to run Aviva better. We will improve business performance and enhance returns through disciplined action on expenses and underwriting.

“We will focus capital and resources where we can achieve competitive advantage and strong returns and we will take robust action across the portfolio where our performance falls short or where we can see a better way of delivering value to our shareholders.”

