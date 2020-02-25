FSCS declares CBL Insurance Europe has failed

The Ireland-based insurer was placed in administration in 2018 and was ordered to stop paying claims last December.

CBL Insurance Europe (CBLIE) was declared in default by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) on 24 February 2020.

The Ireland-based insurer was ordered to stop writing business immediately on 20 February 2018 and went into administration a month later.

Last December, the Central Bank of Ireland ordered CBLIE to cease paying claims.

On 20 February 2020 the Central Bank lodged a petition with the Irish High Court to seek a winding-up order and to have a liquidator appointed.

FSCS stated it is now stepping in to protect the majority of policies that CBL sold in the UK to individuals and small businesses.

UK

Jimmy Barber, chief operating officer at FSCS, said: “FSCS is working closely with the administrator and the Central Bank of Ireland to make sure that any eligible policyholders are protected.

“FSCS will protect most UK-based customers of CBL who are either individuals or small businesses with an annual turnover of less than £1m.”

CBLIE provided a range of general insurance products in Ireland and within the European Union, such as construction-related credit and financial surety insurance, professional indemnity insurance, property insurance and travel bonding.

The provider was previously regulated by the Central Bank, but its authorisation was withdrawn in February 2019.

Insurance Age has previously reported that CBLIE’s parent company, CBL Insurance in New Zealand, was placed into liquidation by the Auckland High Court in November 2018.

