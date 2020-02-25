FSCS declares CBL Insurance Europe has failed
The Ireland-based insurer was placed in administration in 2018 and was ordered to stop paying claims last December.
CBL Insurance Europe (CBLIE) was declared in default by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) on 24 February 2020.
The Ireland-based insurer was ordered to stop writing business immediately on 20 February 2018 and went into administration a month later.
Last December, the Central Bank of Ireland ordered CBLIE to cease paying claims.
On 20 February 2020 the Central Bank lodged a petition with the Irish High Court to seek a winding-up order and to have a liquidator appointed.
FSCS stated it is now stepping in to protect the majority of policies that CBL sold in the UK to individuals and small businesses.
UK
Jimmy Barber, chief operating officer at FSCS, said: “FSCS is working closely with the administrator and the Central Bank of Ireland to make sure that any eligible policyholders are protected.
“FSCS will protect most UK-based customers of CBL who are either individuals or small businesses with an annual turnover of less than £1m.”
CBLIE provided a range of general insurance products in Ireland and within the European Union, such as construction-related credit and financial surety insurance, professional indemnity insurance, property insurance and travel bonding.
The provider was previously regulated by the Central Bank, but its authorisation was withdrawn in February 2019.
Insurance Age has previously reported that CBLIE’s parent company, CBL Insurance in New Zealand, was placed into liquidation by the Auckland High Court in November 2018.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
Insurance Age Podcast: 17 – February 2020
The Insurance Age team talk about the top stories for the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- FCA removes Triton Insurance Brokers' right to conduct regulated business
- Allianz UK COR deteriorates to 97.8%
- Allianz committed to "under-performing" commercial property business
- Jensten Group hits acquisition trail
- Andrew Scott joins Broker Insights as advisor
- Gallagher to offer CPP’s SME cyber cover
- People Moves Round-up: 17-21 February