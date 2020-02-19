Watson blames Ageas profit fall on motor book

Ageas UK CEO, Andy Watson, discusses the issues impacting the provider's 2019 results and recent changes in its broker business.

Ageas UK’s 2019 results were impacted by claims inflation and unexpected major losses in its motor business, according to chief executive officer Andy Watson.

The provider reported a 21% fall in net profit to £60.3m along with a deteriorated combined operating ratio of 98.7% in 2019.

Motor

Watson told Insurance Age: “The overall impact is coming from the motor account and this is because of two things.

“The first is that we’ve seen an increase in attritional claims and this inflation has been larger than we expected, which is in line with what others in the market have seen too. We’ve also had more large losses that we anticipated.”

He detailed that the business had been prudent in its approach to the claims behind these large losses and in assessing the initial reserves needed to cover them.

“In terms of 2019 we’re looking at the worst case scenario and as we learn more about those claims we expect releasing some of those reserves back into the business,” Watson continued.

Lines

In the past year a number of providers have exited underperforming business lines, and Watson stated that Ageas is committed to remaining in its three core lines of motor, household and small commercial.

In November 2018, Insurance Age revealed that the insurer had decided to partially pull out of broker travel business following a review of its broker travel model.

“Those main three lines will continue going forward,” the CEO stated.

Restructure

Ageas UK also announced a significant restructure in October 2018, with the aim of moving to a centralised functional structure working across its three channels of broker, partnerships and direct to customer.

According to Watson, the “heavy lifting” has now been completed. In addition to a management reshuffle, the changes included closing its operations in Port Solent and Stoke-on-Trent, which affected a total of 597 staff. In March 2019, the provider stated that it anticipated the total number of redundancies to be as high as 430.

Last July, Autonet owner Atlanta Group reached an agreement with Ageas to take over the lease of its Stoke-on-Trent office and offer employment to the majority of the 220 staff who worked at the site.

Watson confirmed that the provider would be exiting its office in Stoke by the end of June this year, and added that there were no further changes coming in the near future.

“There will be some business as usual type changes going forward but we have no other major restructures planned,” he added.

Brokers

Last October, Ageas also revealed a restructure in its broker distribution business. This followed the retirement of former broker distribution director, Chris Dobson.

The provider created three new directors of distribution roles to replace Dobson, with two of them being taken up by members of Dobson’s team.

According to Watson, the third role will be filled in the near future.

He commented: “Chris Dobson had been with us for a long time and he retired with our very best wishes.

He was one of the public faces of Ageas, but we had to let the guy retire at some point.”

He noted that the feedback from brokers had been positive, adding: “Brokers were very congratulatory towards Chris and what he’s done in his career.

“The feedback we’ve had is that we handled the situation well and that there has been a smooth transition.”

Looking at 2020, Watson explained that the immediate focus for Ageas would be on dealing with the claims arising from storms Ciara and Dennis.

“In the less immediate term it will be about navigating our way through the changes coming from the FCA’s investigation into pricing practices in the industry and the changes coming from the whiplash reforms,” he concluded.

