Beazley adds data breach prevention to cyber suite

Provider partnered with HewardMills to develop the offering.

Beazley has partnered with HewardMills to offer data breach prevention services.

International cyber policyholders at Beazley will now have access to cyber risk management services and data protection officer services.

The offering is available to customers globally, including in the UK.

Cyber

The partnership is the latest addition to Beazley’s cyber risk management suite.

The offering also includes Beazley’s risk management portal and discounted security awareness training.

Policyholders who meet “minimum premium thresholds” are offered personalised on-boarding sessions, on-site incident response workshops, and a cyber assessment conducted by KPMG.

The suite is managed by the Beazley Breach Response (BBR) team.

Partnership

Raf Sanchez, international BBR services manager at Beazley, commented: “Our BBR Services team is on the front line assisting our policyholders with incidents each day.

“We recognise that helping them to prevent these incidents in the first place is a critical benefit to their organisations and we have therefore developed this suite of cyber risk management services to protect our policyholders on all fronts.”

Dyann Heward-Mills, barrister and CEO at HewardMills, added: “Working closely with the Beazley team on data protection is an exciting proposition to launch in this evolving market.

“Specialist insurance is a growing market with an increasing need for global data protection services.”

Offering

Beazley streamlined its cyber offering in March 2019, aiming BBR at SMEs and Infosec at larger organisations.

The following month, Insurance Age revealed that UK brokers would have access to BBR through e-trading platform myBeazley.

The platform allows brokers to quote and bind policies for organisations with turnover up to £350m.

