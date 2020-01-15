Beazley launches suite of D&O products
Offering is available for non-US domiciled firms and offers limits of $25m (£19m).
Beazley has launched a “flexible suite” of directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance.
The offering ranges from a single policy that covers an organisation and its directors to multiple policies that address the specific needs of individual employees.
The suite of products will be sold through regional brokers as well as the London Market.
Catherina MacCabe, head of international management liability at Beazley, commented: “Those in senior positions want reassurance that there is cover in place that will provide protection in the event of a liability claim or regulatory investigation.
“Our D&O suite provides organisations and directors with a range of policy options with simple, clear wordings to ensure brokers and clients know their cover meets their specific D&O liability needs.”
Policy
The suite of available products is as follows:
- ‘Side ABC’: covers the personal liability of the insured individual, the company’s liabilities when it indemnifies the individual and the company if faced with securities claims.
- ‘Side AB’: for organisations that do not require the securities-related cover included in Side ABC.
- ‘Side A’: cover for individual employees when the company does not indemnify them.
- ‘Side A Difference in Conditions (DIC)’: excess and drop-down cover for individual employees when the company does not indemnify.
Beazley stated that Side A DIC becomes active when limits on underlying D&O cover are exhausted or when an insurer does not pay a claim within the correct time frame.
The policies are available to non-US domiciled firms and offer limits of $25m (£19m).
Exits
Last week, Beazley announced that it would be exiting the UK regional marine market.
The provider is placing its regional cargo, regional freight liability, and regional commercial hull books in run-off.
It is believed the books account for 5% of Beazley’s marine business.
Brokers told Insurance Age that they expect more marine exits following the Beazley’s decision.
