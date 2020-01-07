FCA warns insurance managers to tackle misconduct

Not addressing non-financial misconduct may lead managers to fail the SM&CR.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned managers at insurance firms that they may fail to pass the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR) if they do not address non-financial misconduct.

The requirements were set out in a ‘Dear CEO’ letter published by the regulator yesterday (6 January).

Jonathan Davidson, executive director of supervision, retail and authorisations at the FCA, said the letter followed “recent, publicised incidents of non-financial misconduct in the wholesale general insurance sector”.

Requirements

The regulator expects insurance managers to be pro-active in tackling non-financial misconduct and “poor culture” at their firms.

“Poor culture in financial services can lead directly to harm to consumers, market participants, employees and markets,” Davidson wrote.

“We view both lack of diversity and inclusion, and non-financial misconduct as obstacles to creating an environment in which it is safe to speak up, the best talent is retained, the best business choices are made, and the best risk decisions are taken.”

The FCA outlined four “key drivers of culture” that can help managers influence their firms: leadership; purpose; approach to rewarding and managing people; and governance, systems and controls.

Davidson stated that failure to address non-financial misconduct could lead to managers failing to pass the “fit and proper” conduct requirements of the SM&CR.

Regulation

The SM&CR was introduced for insurers in December 2018 and was extended to insurance intermediaries last month.

The regulation shifts management and conduct responsibilities from firms to employees.

In October 2019, a survey revealed that only 56% of brokers were aware of the SM&CR.

This followed a warning by the FCA that brokers should prepare for the regulation six months earlier.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.