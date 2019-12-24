Whistleblowing failures prompt regulatory intervention at Lloyd’s

PRA has laid down new rules after the Society of Lloyd’s disclosed that it had not maintained an anonymous whistleblowing channel for 16 months.

The Society of Lloyd’s has agreed to additional whistleblowing requirements as set out by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).

The PRA decided that new measures were required to provide “enhanced monitoring and scrutiny” after Lloyd’s reported failures in its whistleblowing mechanisms.

A statement issued by the Bank of England yesterday (23 December) revealed that Lloyd’s disclosed to the PRA on 15 February 2019 that its whistleblowing hotline had not been operational since 1 October 2017.

The phone number was the only anonymous whistleblowing channel available to staff during this time.

Lloyd’s also acknowledged that it had failed to produce an annual whistleblowing report when requested to do so by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The new requirements apply only to the Society of Lloyd’s and not the wider Lloyd’s market.

Reports

Lloyd’s has agreed to submit an annual report to the PRA in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Each report must describe all whistleblowing channels available to staff during the preceding year, as well as training provided to staff on the use of these channels.

It must also include the number of whistleblowing reports received via each channel, as well as an “indication” of the number of cases opened and investigated during the year.

Within each report, Lloyd’s must set forward a whistleblowing plan for the following year.

This should include proposals for maintaining compliance with the whistleblowing section of the PRA rulebook, promoting staff awareness of whistleblowing channels, and testing that the channels remain operational where possible.

Deficiencies in any of these areas must be disclosed to the PRA, with steps to rectify them clearly outlined.

Cause

In its application for imposition of new requirements, the PRA described how the situation at Lloyd’s had arisen.

An external contractor is responsible for providing the whistleblowing hotline at Lloyd’s as part of a wider employee assistance programme.

From 28 June 2017, the contractor became aware that the hotline was only operational within the UK. The hotline then ceased to be available at all on 30 September 2017.

Lloyd’s did not sign a new contractor to provide these services until 22 February 2019.

Any caller using the hotline from 30 September 2017 would have been directed by the old contractor to contact the HR team at Lloyd’s.

Comment

A spokesperson for Lloyd’s commented: “We are extremely disappointed by this failure in our internal controls, which serves to remind us all about the need for constant vigilance when it comes to these essential services.

“Lloyd’s employees can feel confident that we now have all the right mechanisms in place for them to report any wrongdoing, and that these systems are regularly monitored.”

Sheila Cameron, CEO at Lloyd’s Market Association, added: “It is disappointing that the whistleblowing line within the corporation was unavailable due to a failure of its internal controls.

“Members of the Lloyd’s market should be reminded that this does not in any way affect the ‘speaking up’ confidential helpline that has been made available to all Lloyd’s market participants and is entirely separate from this issue.

“We urge all members of the Lloyd’s market to use the ‘speaking up’ confidential helpline for advice and support in relation to any form of harassment.”

Background

The revelation of whistleblowing failures is the latest embarrassment in a difficult year for Lloyd’s.

A Bloomberg Businessweek report in March 2019 described “near-persistent harassment” at the market. The market quickly rushed through measures to prevent sexual harassment and promote diversity and inclusion.

In November 2019, Lloyd’s launched its ‘Speak Up’ campaign in response to the allegations. The campaign aims to advise individuals on how to speak up if they witness or experience unacceptable behaviour.

Earlier this month, Financial News reported that Lloyd’s CEO John Neal had emailed the market to remind employees how to behave during a “challenging time of year”.