2019 in review: December’s top stories

Two of the most popular stories this month concerned developments at Aviva. The insurer confirmed that its Digital Garage would now act as its UK personal lines HQ. It was also revealed that Amanda Blanc would join the provider as a non-executive director. Elsewhere, Elite Insurance entered administration after more than two years in run-off.