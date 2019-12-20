2019 in review: December’s top stories
This month brought about the return of Amanda Blanc to insurance as she accepted roles at Aviva, ERS, and Trov.
Two of the most popular stories this month concerned developments at Aviva. The insurer confirmed that its Digital Garage would now act as its UK personal lines HQ. It was also revealed that Amanda Blanc would join the provider as a non-executive director. Elsewhere, Elite Insurance entered administration after more than two years in run-off.
- Aviva moves UK personal lines HQ to Digital Garage
Aviva is set to move its UK personal lines headquarters into its Hoxton offices, which previously housed its Digital Garage. A spokesperson told Insurance Age that the move will not affect the provider’s regional offices.
- Amanda Blanc returns to UK insurance as Aviva NED
Former Axa and Zurich boss Amanda Blanc was appointed as an independent non-executive director at Aviva. Blanc left Zurich in July 2019 after only nine months at the provider. Appointments at ERS and InsurTech Trov soon followed the Aviva announcement.
- Elite Insurance goes into administration
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) announced that Gibraltar-based Elite Insurance Company had entered administration and was no longer paying claims. The legal expenses specialist closed to new business with immediate effect on 5 July 2017 and has since been in run-off. The FSCS stated that it is stepping in to protect the majority of policies that Elite sold in the UK.
- News analysis: Will Marsh’s new model pay off?
Experts told Insurance Age that Marsh Commercial’s decision to centralise and shut down branches could lead to opportunities for smaller local brokers. The business previously confirmed it would close 14 offices and subsequently develop ‘Centres of Excellence’ to look after small business. It is believed that the closures will lead to redundancies in the lower-end of three figures.
- Lloyd’s staff warned on Christmas behaviour - reports
Staff at Lloyd’s were warned to behave over the Christmas period by CEO John Neal. Financial News reported that Neal had emailed the workforce to remind them how to behave during a “challenging time of year”. The market has been attempting to clean up its act following a series of allegations about inappropriate behaviour.
