Blog: Are diversity and inclusion initiatives succeeding?

In a turbulent year that has seen industry bosses called out as racist and sexist, Chartered Insurance Institute CEO Sian Fisher considers how the sector has performed when it comes to improving diversity and inclusion.

As I reflect on 2019, I am conscious of how much we have undertaken in terms of diversity and inclusion (D&I) and how much we still have left to achieve as a profession.

As we continue to evolve our D&I initiatives and approach, it is important that we consider the best ways to embrace and support the full spectrum of people which make up our profession in order to better support all members of society.

It is well evidenced that businesses become more successful, more productive, and overall healthier places to work when diversity is considered as a key aspect of corporate strategy.

The reason is clear: if we make use of people’s different viewpoints, we have a much greater potential to work cohesively for a happier and healthier working environment.

Finance

The financial services professions have much to focus on, as the sector remains largely male dominated, especially in more senior roles. If a business intends to survive and, more so, thrive, changing this should not be considered optional, as businesses will struggle to compete if they continue to ignore significant sections of society.

The first steps will always involve opening up the initial conversation, and I feel that in 2019 people are starting to feel more comfortable talking about D&I. This is a good indication that the profession is ready to evolve, and should be applauded, but now is the time to build on these initiatives.

In actionable practical terms, 2019 has been the second year of gender pay gap reporting, which gives our profession the opportunity to explore the impact of our diversity management strategies.

While there are some marginal improvements in the overall gender pay gap, our profession needs to continue to tackle the root cause of both gender and ethnicity pay discrepancies. And what about the gender pension gap too? Let’s face the issues full on and tackle the whole problem.

Programme

Earlier this year, I met with the Insurance & Financial Services All Party Parliamentary Group to reflect on the importance of D&I within the sector, particularly in ensuring more women are in senior management roles. This meeting also touched on the role of the Insuring Women’s Futures (IWF) programme in the wider approach we have on improving D&I.

As one of two industry speakers at the meeting, we shared an extraordinary opportunity to provide an update on the work that the profession is already undertaking and what more we can collectively achieve. For example, the IWF campaign conducted proper research this year into what would need to change to ensure women’s financial resilience throughout life.

We were able to highlight six moments that matter, where interventions would disproportionately impact the financial wellbeing of women, of which entering the workplace only constitutes one. In knowing this, we are empowered to establish clearly defined targets so that we can make real positive headways towards a better, more fair and secure future for all.

We are encouraging all firms to sign up to the ‘Financial Inclusive Flexible Working Pledge’ as a first step.

Focuses

More broadly, the Charted Insurance Institute partnered with Scope – the government sponsored disability equality charity – to develop guidance on reporting and developing a diverse and inclusive working environment for people with disabilities.

We did this because it is important to improve access to insurance and protection specifically. We believe in opening ourselves up as a career destination so that we can enhance the diversity of our talent pool and deliver better results for our customers and the public at large. Not all change needs to be drastic or expensive, as long as the needs and situation of employees or customers are considered at all levels of an organisation.

Our work with Insurance United Against Dementia and increasing public awareness of how to properly help employees who are living with dementia remains an increasing priority for us. We are a royal chartered body and part of our chartered commitment is to society and the idea to look out into society and see where there is vulnerability that we as a sector can help.

At the CII, we have societal work that we lead ourselves, as well as collaborating with sister chartered bodies on activities centring around professionalism and ethical conduct.

Future

We need to build a profession that is relevant and reflective of the communities that we serve.

Results have shown that there is still much more we can do as organisations and as individuals. However, by working together and sharing best practice, I am confident our profession can broaden our representation in the years to come to the benefit of all.

We must walk the talk on D&I, so work with us and let’s transform society together.

Sian Fisher is CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute