HDI Global Specialty enters fine art market with Axa hire
HDI has placed Nick Brett at the helm of its newly launched fine art division.
HDI Global Specialty SE UK has announced it is moving into the fine art insurance market.
The company has hired Nick Brett as head of fine art, effective immediately.
Brett joins HDI after 19 years with Axa, progressing from development underwriter at the provider to chief executive of Axa Art UK in 2015.
Richard Taylor, managing director at HDI, commented: “Nick Brett is one of the most experienced and able fine art underwriters in the London market. He’s known for being a commercially and technically astute lead underwriter.
“I am looking forward to working with him as we build out our fine art book and capabilities.”
Specialty
Prior to joining Axa, Brett worked as a fine art broker and casualty reinsurance broker. HDI also stated that Brett comes from a family of art dealers.
Brett added: “I’ve seen the growth in scale and ambition of HDI Global Specialty SE over the last 12 months.
“I’m pleased to be able to bring my experience and market knowledge to its newest line of business.”
Hires
The arrival of Brett marks the latest key hire at HDI.
In August 2019, HDI Global appointed Stephanie Ogden as director of distribution for UK and Ireland.
Ogden had previously spent a year as oversight manager at Lloyd’s of London and was previously branch manager, Scotland at Allianz UK.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 December 2019
Siân Barton and Laurence Eastham discuss the week's most popular news stories, including the return of Amanda Blanc and the launch of Cuvva's new motor product.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news