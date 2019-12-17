HDI Global Specialty enters fine art market with Axa hire

HDI has placed Nick Brett at the helm of its newly launched fine art division.

HDI Global Specialty SE UK has announced it is moving into the fine art insurance market.

The company has hired Nick Brett as head of fine art, effective immediately.

Brett joins HDI after 19 years with Axa, progressing from development underwriter at the provider to chief executive of Axa Art UK in 2015.

Richard Taylor, managing director at HDI, commented: “Nick Brett is one of the most experienced and able fine art underwriters in the London market. He’s known for being a commercially and technically astute lead underwriter.

“I am looking forward to working with him as we build out our fine art book and capabilities.”

Specialty

Prior to joining Axa, Brett worked as a fine art broker and casualty reinsurance broker. HDI also stated that Brett comes from a family of art dealers.

Brett added: “I’ve seen the growth in scale and ambition of HDI Global Specialty SE over the last 12 months.

“I’m pleased to be able to bring my experience and market knowledge to its newest line of business.”

Hires

The arrival of Brett marks the latest key hire at HDI.

In August 2019, HDI Global appointed Stephanie Ogden as director of distribution for UK and Ireland.

Ogden had previously spent a year as oversight manager at Lloyd’s of London and was previously branch manager, Scotland at Allianz UK.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.