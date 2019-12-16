Uinsure adds UK General to panel
The provider also works with LV, Axa, Ageas and RSA.
Uinsure has added UK General to its household and buy-to-let insurer panels.
The business, which white-labels insurer products and works with UK brokers, added LV Broker to its list of providers earlier this year. Its panels also include Axa, Ageas and RSA.
Former Ageas boss Barry Smith joined Uinsure as a non-executive director in 2016.
Technology
Paul Kelly, director of product development, commented: “UK General are a fantastic and much welcomed addition to our panel of leading insurers – Uinsure are committed to providing advisers with competitive, 5 star products via market-leading technology.
“UK General were on our panel previously, so we’re thrilled to welcome them back – not just ‘home for the holidays’, but hereafter too.”
Jonathan Daniels, head of sales and distributions, at UK General, added: “They [Uinsure] have truly refreshed the traditional, data-heavy journey to an easy and fast solution, with a customer-centric focus of ensuring that the best possible level of cover is included as standard.
“We’re delighted to return to their panel, and look forward to a partnership for many years to come.”
