Gefion set end of year liquidity deadline by Danish regulator

The struggling unrated Danish provider must have €5m in liquid assets by end of this month as watchdog points to “serious” problems.

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) has ordered Gefion Insurance to have liquid assets of at least €5m by the end of December 2019.

A note from the regulator stated that “it considers the company has serious liquidity problems”.

The note further detailed: “The interests of the policyholders and beneficiaries are at risk and the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority therefore ordered the company to take the necessary measures in order to have liquid assets of at least €5m by end of December 2019 towards the end of February 2020.”

The DFSA has also informed the host national supervisory authorities via the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) Cross-Border Platform of Collaboration about the order which it published on 12 December.

Capital

The order follows news that Gefion secured a €6m (£5.4m) capital injection with funds managed by Fermat Capital Management back in October.

Gefion had been looking to recapitalise since the DFSA ordered it not to increase its volumes of business due to its solvency situation after it concluded an inspection of the business in July 2019.

The Danish regulator had previously ordered the provider to recalculate its solvency ratio, saying it was 105% as of 31 May, instead of the 130% Gefion posted in its solvency report in June.

Gefion was forced to take action earlier this year after its solvency ratio dropped to 72%. This followed an earlier cash injection of €2m from its shareholders in May 2018.

Volumes

Commenting on the most recent order Gefion noted that following the ordinary inspection earlier this year it had seen a significant decline in premium volumes.

It noted in a statement: “The decline in premium volumes are due to the cancellation of poor performing agents, but also the substantial fall in volumes on continued business. The decline has been more significant than expected and in addition, non-aligned credit terms offered to reinsurers and agents have further negatively.

“Gefion Insurance has been in on-going and open discussions with the DFSA on our current liquidity position. Gefion Insurance is working on several solutions that in the short-term will improve the liquidity position of the Company.”

It continued: “These solutions are expected to be implemented over the course of the next two to three weeks. At the same time, discussions with potential capital providers are on-going and are expected to be finalised in the beginning of 2020.”

The provider said that it expects the situation to normalise and has also projected significant improvements resulting from the termination of loss-making portfolios in addition to improved underwriting and claims handling initiatives.

It added: “Not least, we expect to see improvements from reduced credit terms. The impact of these solutions is expected to offset the decline in premium volumes.

“The DFSA has ordered Gefion Insurance to ensure that the Company has a liquidity buffer of EUR 5 million by year end, which is in line with our own projections. With the above initiatives and solutions, the Company is of the view that this can be achieved.”

