MS Amlin restructures and reveals leadership changes

Move follows on from its decision to pull out of nine business lines and sees CEO Beale and chief underwriter Illingworth step down from their current roles.

MS Amlin has revealed a new operating model and senior leadership team as part of the reorganisation of its international businesses.

The move follows its decision to exit nine business classes, announced in September, as part of a fresh underwriting strategy which will be implemented by 2023.

According to the insurer, the reorganisation has been designed to support the new strategy, which involves redeploying capital and management to focus on its three core markets of reinsurance, speciality and domestic specialty.

It will see the business remove its regional holding company framework across Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance’s (MSI) three regions, Asia, America and Europe from 1 January 2020. This includes MS Amlin Plc.

It detailed that under the new structure, the corporate entities MS Amlin Underwriting (MS AUL), MS Amlin AG (MS AAG), MS Amlin Insurance SE (MS AISE) and MS Amlin Business Services (MS ABS) will be owned directly by MSI.

According to the new operating model, MS Amlin will consist of its three insurance companies supported by a shared business service enterprise.

Management

The businesses will be led by the following MS Amlin executives:

Chris Beazley, CEO MS AAG

Tom Clementi, CEO MS AUL

Rudy Benmeridja, interim CEO MS AISE

Iain Pearce, CEO MS ABS

As a result, Simon Beale will step down from his role as MS Amlin CEO on 31 December 2019. He will however continue as an executive officer of MSI.

In addition, James Illingworth will leave his position as chief underwriting officer but remain in his current non-executive directorships in the near term.

The provider stated that the aim of the restructure is to simplify its model and enhance its strategic and operational oversight.

Brokers

A spokesperson for MS Amlin told Insurance Age that the most recent move will not result in any changes for UK brokers.

The spokesperson further confirmed that the reorganisation will not lead to any redundancies and that the business is not looking to exit any further business lines.

Brokers have previously expressed concern that the insurer’s decision to pull out of nine classes of business could have serious knock-on effects for the market.

MS Amlin confirmed its exit from the aviation insurance market in October.

Structure

Masahiro Matsumoto, director, senior executive officer at MSI, commented: “I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude for Simon and James’s considerable contribution to MS Amlin over the past many years and look forward to their onward support.

“In the most recent years, they have led the business through a significant transition which has helped to position the business well for the future.”

He continued: “The transition to a new international organisational structure will strengthen collaboration across all operating companies globally.

“This will support the group’s ambitious international growth strategy.”

