MS Amlin restructures and reveals leadership changes
Move follows on from its decision to pull out of nine business lines and sees CEO Beale and chief underwriter Illingworth step down from their current roles.
MS Amlin has revealed a new operating model and senior leadership team as part of the reorganisation of its international businesses.
The move follows its decision to exit nine business classes, announced in September, as part of a fresh underwriting strategy which will be implemented by 2023.
According to the insurer, the reorganisation has been designed to support the new strategy, which involves redeploying capital and management to focus on its three core markets of reinsurance, speciality and domestic specialty.
It will see the business remove its regional holding company framework across Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance’s (MSI) three regions, Asia, America and Europe from 1 January 2020. This includes MS Amlin Plc.
It detailed that under the new structure, the corporate entities MS Amlin Underwriting (MS AUL), MS Amlin AG (MS AAG), MS Amlin Insurance SE (MS AISE) and MS Amlin Business Services (MS ABS) will be owned directly by MSI.
According to the new operating model, MS Amlin will consist of its three insurance companies supported by a shared business service enterprise.
Management
The businesses will be led by the following MS Amlin executives:
- Chris Beazley, CEO MS AAG
- Tom Clementi, CEO MS AUL
- Rudy Benmeridja, interim CEO MS AISE
- Iain Pearce, CEO MS ABS
As a result, Simon Beale will step down from his role as MS Amlin CEO on 31 December 2019. He will however continue as an executive officer of MSI.
In addition, James Illingworth will leave his position as chief underwriting officer but remain in his current non-executive directorships in the near term.
The provider stated that the aim of the restructure is to simplify its model and enhance its strategic and operational oversight.
Brokers
A spokesperson for MS Amlin told Insurance Age that the most recent move will not result in any changes for UK brokers.
The spokesperson further confirmed that the reorganisation will not lead to any redundancies and that the business is not looking to exit any further business lines.
Brokers have previously expressed concern that the insurer’s decision to pull out of nine classes of business could have serious knock-on effects for the market.
MS Amlin confirmed its exit from the aviation insurance market in October.
Structure
Masahiro Matsumoto, director, senior executive officer at MSI, commented: “I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude for Simon and James’s considerable contribution to MS Amlin over the past many years and look forward to their onward support.
“In the most recent years, they have led the business through a significant transition which has helped to position the business well for the future.”
He continued: “The transition to a new international organisational structure will strengthen collaboration across all operating companies globally.
“This will support the group’s ambitious international growth strategy.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 1 November 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most popular news stories of the week, including the Gallagher/Ardonagh court case.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- UK-wide redundancies underway at RSA
- Marsh Commercial to move small business to five centres
- Marsh Commercial argues small business centres will succeed
- Drug-gang ghost broker sentenced
- Ex-One Commercial boss Mike Keating launches MGA
- Aviva to cut personal lines products down to 40 from 400
- Allianz teams up with restoration firm to speed up claims process