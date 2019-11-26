CFC unveils cyber risk heat map

Map ranks the severity of different industries’ exposures to business interruption, privacy, and cybercrime and includes a few examples of how these exposures can play out for various types of organisations.

Specialist insurance provider, CFC has put forward a new tool, a cyber risk heat map to help brokers sell cyber insurance.

According to the firm the map is a colour-coded graph which ranks the severity of different industries’ exposures to business interruption, privacy, and cyber crime and includes a few examples of how these exposures can play out for different types of organisations.

The insurer has detailed that the map is free to download and has been built from data involving 2,500 cyber claims that it has dealt with over the past two years in addition to trends that its incident response team sees externally.

James Burns, cyber product leader at the firm said: “Cyber insurance has a long reputation as a privacy liability product for businesses that hold sensitive data – but privacy exposure isn’t the only risk facing businesses today.”

He continued: “In fact, cyber criminals are increasingly targeting traditional industries that hold almost no sensitive data at all, whether through ransomware attacks that halt operations or business email compromise scams that result in wiring payments to fraudulent accounts.”

Talking point

Burns advised brokers wishing to start a conversation about cyber insurance with their clients that it is important to focus on topics that are relevant to the space in which they work.

He added: “Our new cyber risk heat map helps them to easily identify the exposure hot spots for a wide range of industry sectors as well as providing a few scenarios specific to their client’s sector to get the conversation rolling.”

Advice

In September the firm launched an intellectual property insurance (IP) guide for brokers.

The IP guide includes tips on how brokers can broach IP issues with their clients, as well as examples on how to demonstrate how IP policies work in practice.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.