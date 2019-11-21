Ardonagh takes broker director from Aviva

Graeme MacMillan will join the business in a newly-created role in 2020.

The Ardonagh Group has announced the appointment of Graeme MacMillan as CEO of product and distribution management for Ardonagh Portfolio Solutions.

Ardonagh has taken MacMillan from Aviva, where he was director of international brokers since joining in October 2017. He was previously CEO of the UK markets division at Marsh.

MacMillan will be responsible for broker and carrier engagement and product design in the newly-created role at Ardonagh.

Davis Ross, CEO at Ardonagh, commented: “The arrival of Graeme is a key step in accelerating our strategy and further signals our intent to embed a focus on data across the entirety of our operations.

“We are delighted that he has chosen to join us as we move into the next phase of delivery.”

Reshuffle

MacMillan is the latest high profile departure from Aviva.

In September 2019, the insurer announced a management reshuffle following the decision to separate its general insurance and life businesses.

The reshuffle saw Rob Townend, managing director of UK GI, exit Aviva after 23 years with the business.

Earlier in the year, Andy Briggs resigned as CEO of UK insurance.

Briggs had been pegged as a potential successor to Mark Wilson as CEO of Aviva, who stepped down from the role in October 2018, but was eventually beaten in the race by Maurice Tulloch in March 2019.

Ardonagh’s most recent set of results saw Ebitda rise and an increase in organic growth.

