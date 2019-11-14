Tokio Marine Kiln appoints new chief underwriting officer

Move forms part of a wider management reshuffle at the firm.

Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK) has announced the appointment of Matthew Shaw as chief underwriting officer.

He will join the firm in the first half of 2020, subject to regulatory approval.

Shaw was most recently divisional president of global markets at Chubb (formerly Ace), having spent 17 years with the firm.

Charles Franks, chief executive officer at TMK, commented: “This is a first-class appointment and I know Matthew will be a great addition to our executive team as we embark on the next stage of the TMK journey.”

Shaw added: “This is a transformational time for TMK and for the London market, and this role offers a great opportunity to be part of the growth and continued success of this great franchise.”

Reshuffle

The appointment of Shaw follows the departure of Paul Culham as chief underwriting officer.

Culham stepped down at the end of September after 32 years with the company.

The move forms part of a wider management reshuffle at TMK.

Franks will be succeeded by Brad Irick as chief executive officer on 1 January 2020 after 11 years in the position. He will remain a member of the TMK board.

TMK also welcomed Nick Hutton-Penman as deputy chief executive officer on 1 October 2019.

Earlier this year, Insurance Age revealed that TMK had closed its office in Birmingham. This followed the firm’s decision to place its UK arm, Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance, into run-off.

