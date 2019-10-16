Castel enters construction market with new offering

Sector has recently been troubled by hardening capacity and cover shortages.

Castel Specialty has entered the construction and engineering market with a new offering.

The firm said it is looking to focus on small to medium scale projects and annual business in the areas of general buildings, power generation, oil and gas, manufacturing and heavy industries.

The new proposition will be headed up by Colin Rose, who joined Castel as head of construction and engineering in April 2019 after 15 years at Beazley.

Mark Birrell, chief executive of Castel, commented: “Colin’s ability to produce profitable results despite the previous prevailing soft market conditions made him a standout choice as we enter this new market.

“He has a strong reputation as a lead underwriter and with treaty reinsurers. We are very confident that he will be able to build on his ability to grow a profitable book of business with Castel.”

Castel Specialty is a division of MGA formation platform Castel Underwriting Agencies. The new venture is backed by Scor UK and Arch Insurance UK.

In addition to the UK, the offering is targeting business in North America, Australia, Canada, and other territories.

Market

Discussing the decision, Rose stated: “Significant losses over recent years combined with a softening construction insurance market globally for over 10 years have led to the improving conditions for carriers; it’s a good time to be entering the market.

However, many commentators have issued warnings regarding the construction market in the UK in recent months.

In July 2019, building control business Aedis Regulatory Services announced that it had been unable to find professional indemnity and public liability cover.

The Association of Consultant Approved Inspectors then warned of impending “disaster” if the government failed to review its schemes of insurance for approved inspectors.

Insurance Age has since published a news analysis on the issue, discussing the problems the sector is facing in more detail.

