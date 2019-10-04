FCA denies dragging feet on dual pricing

Christopher Woolard outlined the findings of the regulator’s general market study into pricing and pledged to examine industry impact of the recommendations.

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has reiterated that the regulator is considering banning dual pricing practices in insurance.

At a press conference in London today (4 October), Woolard said: “One remedy that we’re looking at is restricting or banning the practice of raising prices for people who renew year-on-year.”

Another potential remedy floated by the FCA is that customers should automatically be moved to a cheaper deal when they have renewed with the same insurer for a set number of years.

The regulator slammed the home and motor insurance markets for not working well for all consumers when it published its general insurance pricing practices interim report this morning.

Competition

Sheldon Mills, director of competition at the FCA, noted that the challenge for the watchdog when deciding on what actions to take is that it wants to ensure that there is still competition in the insurance market.

According to Mills, the regulator will also look at potential impacts on the industry.

Industry experts warned that some of the recommendations could have “unintended consequences” for the insurance industry and customers.

Mills added: “The expectation is that we will see a variation in prices for the same risks in the future as well – that is what competition implies.

“We’re not saying everyone should be paying the same price.”

Outcomes

But he highlighted that the current difference between what loyal customers pay in year one and what they pay in year 10 is too big and that actions need to be taken to ensure a fair outcome for consumers.

For the report, the FCA has looked at financial information from 17 insurers, 12 intermediaries and four price comparison websites over six years.

When asked whether it had seen any particular trends within the broking firms in the study, Mills said he had no specific findings to point to.

He added: “But we’ve done a backdrop of work looking at the value chain in insurance and that includes pricing practices.”

Some commentators have accused the regulator of taking too long to take action after it discovered problems with dual pricing years ago.

Woolard explained: “We have to get the evidence right before acting. We’ve had indications of issues before and we have taken action on those.

“I wouldn’t say we are dragging our feet. What we’re looking at is how the market operates today.”

Feedback

The FCA is asking for feedback on the interim report by 15 November 2019.

Woolard continued: “There are six weeks where stakeholders, including the insurance industry, can respond. We welcome comments, but we won’t be having an extended dialogue for many months.”

He added that the final report, which is expected to be published in Q1 2020, will be out at some point in the Spring.

“The speed of implementing the remedies depends on whether we need to set rules or if we will be taking other actions,” Woolard concluded.

