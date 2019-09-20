Markel not going into broking following Caunce O'Hara deal

Divisional MD, Neil Galjaard, says Markel will retain the Caunce O'Hara brand and keep all twelve staff, after buying the broker's contractor and freelancer business.

Markel’s purchase of Caunce O’Hara’s direct business means it will have over 50,000 customers buying direct.

Markel revealed it was set to buy Caunce O’Hara’s contractor and freelancer business last week, subject to regulatory approval.

Divisional managing director for Markel UK, Neil Galjaard told Insurance Age: “We would hope that we would complete in November but we’re waiting to hear back from the FCA.”

Galjaard explained that Markel had been supplying Caunce O’Hara’s legal expenses insurance prior to the deal, adding: “We’ve been discussing with them about giving them our tax capability.”

Brand

Once the deal completes Markel has said that it will keep all twelve staff members of the freelancer and contractor section of Caunce O’Hara and that Chris Caunce will help with the integration and growth over the next two years.

Galjaard stated: “The Markel people that we currently have in Manchester will move into the current Caunce O’Hara office.

“It won’t be straight away because obviously we’ve got to allow time for the deal to complete and for the traditional broking business to also find other space in Manchester.”

As well as retaining Caunce O’Hara’s freelancer and contractor staff, Markel wants to keep the Caunce O’Hara brand.

The divisional MD said: “We’re buying Caunce O’Hara and we’re buying the brand. We think the brand has a lot of value and one of the challenges in the digital world is once a brand achieves a certain optimisation in terms of search then that’s a real asset to the organisation.

“We are buying a capability, with the people, with the brand, the marketing presence and we will underwrite what they don’t underwrite because clearly they’re a broker.”

He added: “Our focus in the short to medium term is integrating the businesses we’ve already bought and organic growth.”

Broking

Markel is now set to underwrite Caunce O’Hara’s contractor and freelancer business, whereas previously the broker would have gone to a panel of underwriters to place those risks.

Galjaard emphasised that Markel is not looking to become a broker and that Caunce O’Hara’s broking business will stay independent of Markel.

He commented: “The direct business fits very well with our direct business, but the traditional broking business, that’s not what we are, Martin and Chris will remain owners of that business and will continue to run that business.

“Whilst Caunce O’Hara is a great acquisition, for us and for clients that choose to buy outside the broker channel, it’s really important for us that we still remain focused on delivering excellent services and products to the broker channel.”

Galjaard continued: “The broker channel is still our primary channel and always will be and therefore engaging with brokers on our sector propositions will be the primary activity for us.”

Direct

Markel already has its own direct business, Markel Direct, through which it works with small SME and micro-businesses.

Galjaard added: ”So these are clients who decide that they want to buy online rather than through a traditional broker, they’re quite small premiums in the low hundreds of pounds.

“Now when Caunce O’Hara completes we’ll have over 50,000 clients that will buy from us directly.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.