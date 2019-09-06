Beazley launches virtual care package for health providers

The package brings together various products and covers tech-enabled health and lifestyle providers for up to £10m.

Beazley has launched its virtual care package for tech-enabled health and lifestyle providers.

The product, available through brokers, brings together various forms of cover to help organisations protect against the risks in this sector.

Beazley Virtual Care includes medical malpractice and professional indemnity cover as standard. It can also be extended to include:

technology products, technology errors and omissions, and media liability;

cyber cover and breach response services;

product liability; and

public liability.

Cover provided through the virtual care package will be limited at £10m.

Innovation

The specialist insurer outlined how health and lifestyle organisations are increasingly using sophisticated technology across their operations, such as the provision of telehealth services and wellness technology.

Chris Gamber, healthcare specialist underwriter at Beazley, described the need for comprehensive cover: “New digital technologies are developing at speed, but the advance of these approaches comes with risks.

“These include risks that derive from shortcomings in the data and health advice provided, as well as error or malfunction in the technologies themselves, plus data privacy and security concerns.”

Background

Earlier this year, Beazley added cyber and management liability products to its broker e-trading platform. The products targeted UK-based businesses with turnover up to £350m.

In July 2019, the insurer’s half-year results showed that profit had increased against a deteriorating COR.

In the six months to 30 June 2019, profit before tax rose 189% to £133.6m, while the COR fell from 95% to 100%.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.