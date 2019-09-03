Finch buy Bridle Insurance in biggest deal yet

Purchase is the eighth the firm has made since it became an Ethos Broking regional partner in 2016.

In its biggest deal to date Finch Group has bought commercial and personal lines business, Bridle Insurance.

Bridle is headquartered in Witney, Oxfordshire and manages £10m GWP, and places emphasis on fleet insurance.

The brokerage has a staff of 17 with directors, Neil Fox and Bob Turley at the helm. Following the purchase the firm will keep its current office and all of its staff, Fox will transfer to a consulting position while Turley will become part of Finch Group management.

Vince Gardner, Finch’s MD commented: “I’m thrilled to welcome Neil, Bob and the team to Finch.

“This eighth deal is our largest to date and Bridle Insurance is a brokerage I have admired for many years.

“They have strong client relationships and have a perfect cultural fit with the Finch group.”

He further added: “Each of our acquisitions have brought a new dynamic to the group and I believe Bridle can only strengthen our offering in the South.

“We’re looking forward to the future and are hugely proud of the invaluable service our team is providing to SMEs in our region and beyond.”

Ethos partner

Finch became a Broker Network Partner in 2016 (it has since been rebranded to Ethos). Since then, it has made eight acquisitions including the purchases of Citymain, Taylor Beaumont, Miller & Co and Opus Risk Solutions & Specialist Insurance Agency.

Broker Network Partners rebranded as Ethos last March in order to separate its network operation from its deals operation. Ethos has a target of £300m GWP.

