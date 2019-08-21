Insurance Age

Accredited Europe partners with two UK MGAs

Deals news
Maltese provider is now working with Sophro MGA and has extended its agreement with First Underwriting.

Accredited Europe has agreed a new program underwriting partnership with Sophro MGA, a UK managing general agent providing after the event insurance.

The provider has also extended its program underwriting partnership with UK MGA, First Underwriting to provide household insurance.

Accredited Europe explained that First already underwrites a motor binder on the Accredited platform.

Headquartered in Malta, Accredited Europe is a subsidiary of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings (R&Q).

Opportunities
Colin Johnson, chief executive officer of European Program Management at R&Q, commented: “We are excited by the opportunities we are seeing in the European insurance markets where MGAs are drawn to Accredited Europe’s offering of full-range licences, highly-rated capacity and exacting corporate governance standards.’’

Alan Quilter, R&Q joint CEO and group CFO, added: ‘’Having built strong underwriting and support teams in the US, Malta and London, we are now seeing the fruits of their hard work.

“The Accredited brand expects to see a significant uplift in 2019 to the $500m [£411.7m] of contracted GWP premium that we underwrote in 2018.

“Our pipeline of program business opportunities continues to grow and we are pleased to announce the launch of these new programs and the development of our relationships with our MGAs.”

