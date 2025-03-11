Direct Line shareholders sign off on Aviva takeover

Shareholders of Direct Line Group have given overwhelming backing to the Aviva takeover by voting in favour of the proposal at its annual general meeting.

At the AGM, held on 10 March, more than 93% of voting shareholders signed off on the deal. By weight of shares held, the figure was even higher at over 99%, with just 0.16% disagreeing with the deal.

The board of DLG accepted Aviva’s £3.7bn offer in December and recommended shareholders endorse it.

With the hurdle now cleared, the sale awaits regulatory approval.

Aviva detailed in its annual results at the end of February that the deal is