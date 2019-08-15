Broker Expo 2019: Q&A with Aviva's Dave Carey

Carey, head of mid market UK at Aviva, explains what attendees can expect from his session on 7 November.

In the run-up to the big day, we spoke to Dave Carey, head of mid market UK at Aviva.

You’ll be able to see Carey speaking on ‘Business based on partnerships’ at 10:30am in zone 2: mid market, sponsored by Aviva.

Why are mid-market businesses in particular need of risk support?

Mid-market businesses face similar risk issues to larger companies. However, this customer group is often the ignored middle – too large to benefit from government advice or funding, but too small to have dedicated risk managers within their businesses.

It’s essential that brokers work in partnership with insurers to help fill this void. Together, we can ensure the right solutions are made available to the customer – allowing us to be there when the worst happens and, critically, to help prevent and mitigate risk issues that are currently present.

How can insurers help mid-market businesses address this gap in risk support?

Customers should expect a partnership that provides more than a transactional insurance product.

An insurer should understand the customer’s business, the risks they face, and have a willingness to work with them outside of the annual renewal cycle. An insurer should also help manage and mitigate risk in the most effective manner, so customers can focus on growing their business with confidence.

How can brokers and insurers ensure they are providing these services?

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the word ‘partnership’ remains key here.

Let’s work together to deliver the right risk advice, products and services that keep a mid-market customer in business and help them to navigate the complex risk environment they face.

What are you most looking forward to at Broker Expo on 7 November?

The opportunity to meet with brokers from across the UK. I’m excited to understand more clearly the challenges they and their customers face, and how Aviva can continue to support them with relevant and valuable solutions. I’m looking forward to meeting with as many of our broker partners as possible, so please do come and see me at the Aviva stand.

