Hastings profits slip in H1 this year

Results for the first half of 2019 show decreased profit and an £8.4m Ogden hit as company reports growing GWP.

Hastings Group posted declining profit and a deteriorating COR according to its figures for the first half of 2019.

The provider revealed that adjusted operating profit dropped to £59.7m (30 June 2018: £105.1m). Adjusted operating profit on a like for like basis, before the impact of the Ogden rate change in 2019 as well as additional input VAT recoverable in 2018, would have been £68.1m.

On the underwriting side of the business COR also deteriorated to 96.9% from 87.7% in the same period in 2018.

CFO John Worth told Insurance Age that these declines were due to premium inflation versus claims inflation.

“The premium is more modest,” he explained.

Policies

Conversely GWP grew to £499.2m, up from £485.6m in H1 2018. Worth also particularly wanted to flag that live customer policies increased to 2.81m during the period compared to 2.71m last year.

Hastings share of the motor market also nudged up to 7.8% - it was reported as 7.5% in December 2018.

“It is a difficult market and we’re pleased with live customer policies,” he commented.

The increase in GWP was down to increased customer retention initiatives and more customers choosing to remain with the provider.

Hastings had previously predicted that the business would suffer an £8.4m hit from the re-setting of the discount rate to -0.25%. This figure was confirmed in the results document.

Worth explained that the business had decided to take a “one-off hit”.

“The government had guided that it would be between 0 – 1%. That’s where we thought it would be coming out so it was a bit of a surprise but is wasn’t a big deal.”

He added: “But now we have certainty for the future and the rate isn’t expected to change for around five years. That’s good for us and good for customers.”

Strategy

Worth explained that the business would be continuing with its strategy of disciplined underwriting and pricing and targeting higher value segments of the market such as lower risk drivers.

“They tend to generate lower premium but we see the benefit of that a lower loss ratio.”

Looking at GWP via lines of business private car continued to dominate increasing to £480.1m from £464.6m. Bike hit £10.2m (H1 2018: £9.6m). Meanwhile home also grew from £3.5m to £3.9m.

The fly in the ointment was van cover which saw GWP slip from £7.9m to £5.0m

Worth commented: “It was not unexpected and is linked to the roll-out of our Guidewire system.

“It [the van GWP drop] wasn’t a strategic decision. We will be on the new platform by the end of the year and expect to see both bike and van pick up as we go through the second half of the year.”

Overall the business numbers met expectations, according to Worth and he noted the progression of fraud and retention measures.

He continued: “We are well-placed and well-paced to take advantage of a market which we see as stabilising and coming out of a soft period.”

