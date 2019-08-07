Ageas sees H1 2019 profit rise 70% after Ogden boost

UK CEO Andy Watson says insurer is to focus on growth after restructuring and exiting unprofitable schemes, as he discusses why he does not think the government has "covered itself in glory" when setting the new discount rate.

Ageas UK has revealed a 70% rise in net profit to £45.4m for the first six months of 2019 (H1 2018: £26.8m).

The provider also posted an improved combined operating ratio (COR) of 96.9%, compared to 99.0% in H1 last year.

Ageas UK chief executive officer Andy Watson said the rise in profit was a result of a one-off benefit following the change to the discount rate from -0.75% to -0.25%.

“At the end of the year we were still reserved in line with a -0.75% discount rate and that change to -0.25% means we’ve now had a release of reserves into profit,” he told Insurance Age.

However the insurer’s gross income fell by 5% to £769.2m in H1 2019 from £810.1m in the first half of 2018.

Motor

Looking at the different divisions, gross income in motor also fell slightly to £403.9m (H1 2018: £405.6m) while the motor COR deteriorated to 98.8% (H1 2018: 90.6%).

Watson noted that the business had seen a significant claims inflation in motor, adding: “Our assessment is that that’s within the normal volatility we see, but we are monitoring that situation closely.”

Meanwhile, the household business saw an improvement in COR to 90.3%, compared to the 116.1% reported in the first half of 2018, while gross income in household declined to £129.8m (H1 2018: £140.4m).

In other lines, which includes Ageas’ commercial lines business, COR also improved to 98.6% (H1 2018: 108.5%), while this segment also reported a fall in gross income to £75.8m from £89.2m in the first half of 2018.

Restructure

Watson explained that while income figures are down, the reduction is smaller than last year, and he stated that the provider is now focusing on stabilising its top line and returning to growth after exiting unprofitable business lines and schemes.

The provider also reported a “significant restructuring cost” which arose from the closure of its offices in Port Solent and Stoke.

“The impact to our financials is all included within the restructuring costs,” Watson said.

He continued: “Port Solent has indeed closed and we’re delighted to say that 120 colleagues have chosen to transfer from Port Solent to Eastleigh, which is many more than we were expecting to, so that’s a positive outcome for us.

“We’ve also announced an arrangement with Atlanta where they will take our Stoke building and offer roles to the vast majority of our staff there which is again a positive outcome.”

Ogden

Despite Ageas’ boost from the Ogden rate change, Watson commented that he fully understands the “frustration and indeed anger within the industry relating to the way the new rate has been set”.

“I don’t believe the government has covered itself in glory in the way that it has handled the revision to the Ogden rate,” he continued.

“First of all, the government signalled very strongly that it expected the new discount rate to be between 0 and 1% and that was clearly guidance to the industry.

“Despite having many opportunities to revise that guidance if it wanted to, it chose not to. It’s not unreasonable for competitors to have assumed that the rate would change to somewhere between 0 and 1%.”

The CEO further stated that Ageas had a number of new broker deals in the pipeline for the second half of the year.

He concluded: “We’ve been a huge supporter of the broker channel for many years and we continue to be very supportive of brokers looking for growth both in personal lines and in commercial lines.

“We have a strong pipeline of opportunities but we won’t be shy in looking at new opportunities as they arise.”

