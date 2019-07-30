Sabre releases steady 2019 interim results

Firm head believes brokers have a bright future in motor providing they are aware of their place in the value chain.

Sabre has unveiled its company results for the first half of the year ending 30 June 2019, with a slight fall in profits.

It’s profit before tax fell by £1.5m, reaching £30.5m, compared to the same period last year when the provider hit £32m.

The firm’s combined operating ratio (COR) deteriorated slightly from 68.6% in H1 2018 to 71.5% by the end of this June.

CEO of Sabre Insurance, Geoff Carter told Insurance Age: ‘We are pretty pleased with the results we’ve had this morning, especially in the context of the market, so premium is down a bit, but probably less than we would have expected, we are viewing claims inflation at between 7-8%, so that means by the half year stage we need to have covered broadly half of that claims inflation, so we put quite a lot of that on price and would have expected our premium to be down more than it is at the moment.”

He also suggested that Sabre “would be fine with a combined operating ratio in the mid seventies” and that in recent years it had over performed.

“The way we stop it [COR] going beyond the mid-seventies is to make sure we’re putting through enough price rises to cover claims inflation.”

Earlier this month the Ogden rate rose to -0.25%, an increase lower than the sector expected.

Carter commented: “We’ve had quite a good result to the Ogden rate change, the Ogden rate coming down somewhat less than expected, we haven’t moved our Ogden assumptions from the -0.75% rate, so for us Ogden has generated a 300,000 profit in the half year.”

Keyless car thefts

An ABI report on the motor sector was released yesterday (Monday 29 July) which suggested that keyless car thefts were on the rise, Carter agrees: “If you own a Range Rover that’s a couple of years old in West London it might not be there when you get home, that would be our assumption.”

He included car thefts in his list of three issues in the motor sector: “So there’s three things going on [in the sector], theft claims, credit hire and credit repair which will be further inflation factors and then you’ve got the cost of fixing technologically advanced cars, so we think it’s a really strong inflationary factor.”

Future

Looking forward he added: “Motor is still a perfectly fine and attractive product, providing you’re focused on profitability, not growth for growth’s sake.”

And suggested that Sabre’s relationship with brokers will not be changing in the near future: “We love working with brokers, around 80% of our business comes through brokers.

“We think lots of brokers are adapting really well to the new world, people like BGL invest in data and technology very heavily, someone like A-Plan, a big broker we work with has really found a way of making the High-Street work, so we absolutely see brokers as having a bright future in motor, providing they work out where their place in the value chain is.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.