Personal Finance Society responds to FCA vulnerability study

Insurance Cares: CEO Keith Richards reminds the market that understanding vulnerability is a long learning process.

The Personal Finance Society (PFS) chief executive officer, Keith Richards, has highlighted that there is no ‘one size fits all approach’ when it comes to treating vulnerable customers fairly.

Yesterday (23 July), the Financial Conduct Authority launched a consultation on proposed guidance for firms on the fair treatment of vulnerable customers.

Richards commented: “There is no single approach to take for vulnerable customers as vulnerability comes in many forms.

“What is relevant for one group may not be the right approach for another.”

Fairness

Richards explained there are a number of steps to ensuring financial services customers are properly advised.

He commented: “Treating customer fairly starts with listening, talking to clients about their needs; recording what they say effectively so they do not have to explain those needs many times over; and keeping up to date with what charities and public bodies are saying about new insights into vulnerable groups.

“These insights then have to inform everything the financial adviser does – including processes, the way they communicate with clients and the way products and propositions work.”

Insurance Age recently developed a series of three pledges for the insurance sector to implement to ensure the fair treatment of vulnerable people with dementia.

The pledges were created in association with the Alzheimer’s Society.

The PFS has also worked with the charity. Richards concluded: “At the Personal Finance Society we have been lucky to be able to work with organisations like the Alzheimer’s Society to develop guides for members on specific forms of vulnerability but we are all at the beginning of a long learning process.”

“The FCA’s paper reminds us that rising to the challenge of vulnerability is not a one-off process.”

