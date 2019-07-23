Beazley’s COR worsens to 100% in H1 2019

But provider also reveals 189% pre-tax profit jump as new head of broker relations, Lou Ann Layton, states there is “lots of room for growth in the brokerage community”.

Beazley has seen a deterioration in its combined operating ratio to 100% in the six months to 30 June 2019, from 95% in H1 2018.

Chief executive officer Andrew Horton explained that this was due to a multitude of claims, including disaster claims.

However, the insurer also saw a 189% increase in its profit before tax to $166.4m (£133.6m) from its previous $57.5m.

Its gross written premium (GWP) in 2019 reached about $1.48m, which is a 12% rise since 30 June 2018 when the firm’s GWP was $1.33m.

Regional

Investment into the UK regional market through the expansion of its Birmingham office has been an ongoing part of Beazley’s strategy, earlier this year Horton discussed this following the firm’s full-year results for 2018.

Head of broker relations and marketing, Lou Ann Layton explained that Birmingham is a “good place in which to start” and offers the opportunity to “tap into a talent pool outside of London” but suggested that the firm may need to expand beyond Birmingham in the future.

She noted that “there’s lots of room for growth within the brokerage community” and mentioned the rise in the amount of brokers operating at Lloyd’s over the past few years.

Speaking about consolidation Layton also detailed that broker consolidation helps to create opportunities and increased exposure of Beazley to clients.

Technology

In February the firm backed InsurTech broker, Digital Risks and sponsored its Lloyd’s application. And a month later it updated its UK cyber policy, Infosec so that it would include access to the Beazley Breach Response unit, its in-house breach response team.

The firm is positive about working with InsurTech start-ups and Horton explained that they “provide solutions” and that technology in general “speeds up process”.

For the rest of the year the firm plans to resume the growth of its property business, including its open market property book underwritten in London after it experienced a 5% fall in premiums following its withdrawal from construction and engineering business in October 2018.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.