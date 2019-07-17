CII and the University of the West of England launch post grad qualification

Course completion will shorten the journey for the CII’s qualifications, such as ACII.

The University of the West of England (UWE Bristol) and the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) have started a post graduate MSC Risk Management and Insurance course, which will be offered from next January.

Representatives from insurers and brokers will deliver guest lectures and signed-up students will have access to work shadowing. And upon completion of the course the path to the CII’s qualifications such as the ACII will become shorter.

The programme can be applied to through the UWE Bristol website and according to the CII is made to prepare graduates for managerial roles in the sector. It also added that it is supposed to develop key skills in risk management and insurance, while creating a deep understanding of the current business environment.

Also, the course is designed to help graduates gain skills in leadership and they will need to write a dissertation on a contemporary insurance issue in the industry such as technological innovation, climate risk and international financial crime.

Practical

The CII have also said that students will get the chance to visit firms, such as the Lloyd’s of London market, see it in action, be involved in consultancy projects and take part in networking events.

CEO of the CII, Sian Fisher commented: “The MSC Risk Management and Insurance has been developed with employers, insurance experts and the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), to give graduates the tools to progress rapidly in this varied and fast-paced sector.”

Debbie Sturge, department academic director at the University’s Bristol Business School, stated: “Drawing on our long-standing links with employers, the CII and wider industry, graduates will learn from industry practitioners and apply their learning in authentic industry contexts.”

UWE Bristol has indicated that there are also plans underway to offer a two-year-long part-time version of the post graduate course in the future.

The CII is additionally seeking entrants for its New Generation Group 2019/20, applications close 9 August.

