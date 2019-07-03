Amanda Blanc leaves Zurich

Former Axa boss resigns after only nine months as CEO EMEA at Zurich.

Zurich Insurance Group has confirmed that Amanda Blanc, chief executive officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and bank distribution and a member of the group’s executive committee, has resigned.

Blanc previously held the UK CEO post at Axa, but left in April 2018 to join Zurich.

Zurich said in a statement: “The company thanks Amanda for her leadership since she joined in October 2018 and wishes her every success in her future endeavors.”

The provider added that Blanc’s successor will be announced in due course.

Leadership

Mario Greco, group chief executive officer at Zurich, said: “We appreciate Amanda’s contributions during her time with us, in particular as we drive innovation throughout the business and introduce an enhanced culture of service for our customers.

“Our business in EMEA is performing well under the strong leadership of our Country CEOs.”

When Blanc first left Axa, brokers hailed her appointment at Zurich as a “great fit”, stating that she was a “big loss to Axa and an unbelievable gain to Zurich”.

Blanc left her deputy group CEO position at Towergate to join Axa in 2010.

It is yet unclear what Blanc’s next move will be. She is also stepping down as chair of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) with immediate effect.

Huw Evans, director general of the ABI, said on Twitter: “Amanda has been an excellent ABI Chair over the last year; energetic, committed and focused on the issues that matter the most. I hope she will continue to play a prominent role in the leadership of our industry over the years ahead.”

