Brokers monitoring capacity shortages after TMKI run-off

Although brokers are not worried by the provider going into run-off, they have concerns over tightening capacity.

Brokers are not worried by the decision of Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance (TMKI) to enter run-off.

However, experts said there were growing concerns that the move, in addition to other insurers pulling out of certain business lines, such as RSA and Aspen Risk Management, could limit capacity in the market.

James Sellers, Birmingham branch director at Lorica Insurance Brokers, discussed the consequences: “It reduces the number of markets available to us so, if anything, it’s going to continue to put pressure on rates and push them upwards.”

Speaking to Insurance Age, Alastair Blundell, head of general insurance at British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), encouraged the market to stay positive: “There’s a lot of good capacity in that property, casualty, mid-market space, which is where Tokio do focus.

“There will be some inconvenience in replacement, but the market is big enough to take care of this dislocation.”

Before joining Biba in April 2019, Blundell was head of distribution at Tokio Marine Kiln Group.

Contained

The run-off came as a surprise. ”We had no hints that this was coming,” said Sellers.

He added: “We felt they were a market we could trust and with them going, it means that alternatives are disappearing rapidly.”

Despite the shock of the announcement, the mood was relatively positive among the brokers that Insurance Age spoke to.

Paul Beck, director at Amicus Insurance Solutions, emphasised the isolated nature of the run-off: “It’s only a particular piece of Tokio Marine Kiln that has gone. It’s only a division and not the whole business. It’s not quite as dramatic as it could be.”

The limited reach of TMKI’s run-off was also highlighted by Sellers: “They only had £150m worth of business.”

Capacity

Although brokers had a fairly measured response to TMKI’s announcement, worries have been growing over capacity shortages in construction and engineering.

In April 2019, Mactavish issued a report that warned of the sectors facing “capacity blackspots”, which include TMKI specialisms.

The company explained that years of poor underwriting results and operating losses were to blame for the tightening of insurance market conditions.

Regarding the TMKI run-off, Beck stated: “It’s another example of an insurer pulling out of unprofitable lines of business.

“The more this happens, the more capacity is reduced and the more it’s going to move the rate upwards.”

This was a concern shared by Sellers: “It’s going to continue to put pressure on rates and push them upwards.”

When asked about market pessimism over capacity, Blundell did acknowledge that “there has been a shortage of capacity in construction for about a year now”.

However, in the case of TMKI, he added: “In my understanding, TMK is not focusing on large-end construction, but on smaller-end projects. Hopefully, there’s a vibrant market for that.”

Blundell did not expect TMKI’s withdrawal from the market to have significant effects on capacity.

Closure

On 20 June, TMKI announced that it would be entering run-off. The company will stop accepting business from 1 July 2019, with alternative provisions made for Japanese accounts.

TMKI, the UK arm of Tokio Marine Kiln Group, had specialised in UK property, liability, marine, and engineering risks.

Charles Franks, CEO of Tokio Marine Kiln Group, explained the strategy behind the announcement: “This reorganisation enables TMK to play to its strengths, ensuring increased focus and investment on our Lloyd’s business which has been operating since 1962.”

TMKI made a loss of £16.3m in 2017, according to the most recent set of results available on Companies House.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.