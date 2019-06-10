"Business as usual" for Allianz, LV and L&G following deals

Allianz UK CEO Jon Dye says there are no redundancy plans following the insurer's purchase of L&G GI, with the process of moving business from L&G into LV expected to take around two years.

Allianz UK chief executive officer Jon Dye has stated it is “business as usual” following the insurer’s purchase of L&G’s general insurance division for £242m.

The provider is set to integrate L&G GI into LV. At the end of May, Allianz also announced that it will buy the remaining 30.1% stake in LV GI for £365m by the end of the year.

Dye pledged that brokers will continue to be the biggest distribution channel for Allianz, LV and L&G once the transactions have completed.

“Brokers are as important to Allianz and LV and Legal & General as they ever were,” he told Insurance Age.

The CEO explained that the process of transferring business from L&G to LV is expected to take around two years.

“The L&G business will migrate over to LV in the same way we’ve done with the Allianz car and home portfolio,” he continued. “Those brokers will have a relationship with LV once that is complete and the end customers will have an LV product.”

Redundancies

Dye further noted that he did not expect the transactions to lead to any job losses, adding that the L&G team, which is based in Birmingham, will be moving across to LV.

Last week, Allianz put 128 people at risk of redundancy as it announced plans to close its claims centre in Bristol.

But Dye stated that the redundancies were not part of a wider reorganisation of the business, adding that he did not expect there to be more redundancies in the near future.

He detailed: “We just have to keep looking at the size of the claims organisation in terms of the number of claims that we’re handling and we can see that we just don’t have the scale anymore to make the current structure viable going forward. There’s nothing beyond that.”

Following the deal with LV, up to 400 people were expected to lose their jobs across the two companies.

Size

Once the two deals have gone through, Allianz will be the second largest general insurer in the UK. Based on 2018 numbers, its revenue will be over £4bn and the company will have a 9% market share.

But Dye dismissed that the provider was looking to become the biggest in the UK market and declined to say whether there would be more deals to come.

He concluded: “If you look at Allianz Group overall it wants to be in strong positions in key markets.

“The UK is clearly a key market and these two transactions, completing the purchase of LV GI and buying L&G GI, mean we will indeed be in a strong position the UK market.”

Brokers were cautiously optimistic about Allianz’s purchase of L&G, with experts saying it was a “good fit”, despite the risk of it limiting choice in the market.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.