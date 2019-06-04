Government launches IPT review

HMRC calls for evidence from the insurance sector, admitting the current IPT model can lead to “unfair tax outcomes in the insurance industry” but current 12% rate will not be examined.

HM Revenue & Customs has launched a call for evidence on the operation of the Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) and changes that may help to ensure it operates “fairly and efficiently”.

The review was first announced in the 2019 Spring Statement by Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and the consultation will close on 17 July 2019.

The call for evidence will look at how the administration and collection of IPT can be modernised as well as the extent to which there are emerging practices leading to unfair tax outcomes and how these might be effectively addressed.

However, it will not consult on the current rate of IPT which is 12%.

HMRC addressed the shift from commission-based broker remuneration to charging administration and arrangement fees directly to consumers, adding that this could lead to “unfair tax outcomes in the insurance industry”.

The government body stated: “We therefore welcome evidence as to the scale and impact of this issue, particularly in terms of competitiveness in the industry, as well as the possible options for addressing it.”

The review is also looking at the IPT return, collection of IPT from the insured and the broker, the possibility of an online IPT register, and the issue of unregistered insurers.

“Unfair”

Commenting on the news, Graeme Trudgill, executive director of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), said: “Biba is on public record in believing that IPT is an unfair tax which now raises more than £6bn in revenue for Treasury. We have just received the call for input.

“This is a highly complex subject and it is the paying customer that is affected so we will be working with our members and other trade bodies to provide HMRC with a fair and robust response.”

David Jordorson, senior policy adviser for taxation at the Association of British Insurers (ABI), added: “It was made clear in the Spring Statement announcement that this review would not cover rates of IPT or exemptions but instead is about the administration and collection of the tax.

“The consultation is therefore in line with industry expectations and we’ll be consulting with our members before responding. The recent ad-hoc approach to IPT increases means they appear to have been driven by short-term budgetary considerations with not much attention paid to the consequences for consumer behaviour, so it is disappointing not to also see an indication of the wider strategy behind the tax.”

The insurer trade body has previously described IPT as the “mother of all stealth taxes” and flagged that it brought in more than any of the sin taxes on beer, wine or gambling.

IPT

The IPT, which was kept at 12% for the second year in a row in the 2018 Autumn Budget, had previously doubled in just two years after it rose in several consecutive budgets.

Biba has previously committed to making sure that the additional money raised from the 2016 IPT hike is used on flood resilience, as promised by the government in the 2016 Spring Budget statement.

In February last year, the trade body confirmed that money from IPT had provided an extra £700m for flood protection measures.

In June, former insurance broker Craig Tracey MP questioned the government on where exactly the money had gone.

David Rutley, interim parliamentary under secretary of state for the environment, then revealed that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) had been allocated £446.6m while the Department for Transport received £150.5m.

There was no clarification of the discrepancy to the £700m figure originally advertised.

