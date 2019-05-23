Mactavish names all British Steel insurers

The insurers on the panel have been revealed as the insolvent business seeks to recoup a £30m rejected claim.

The panel of insurers covering British Steel, which went into insolvency yesterday following a request for a £30m bailout, has been uncovered.

Insurance Age can reveal that AIG, Aviva, Aspen, MS Amlin, RSA and Scor are on the panel with Liberty, Axa XL and Lloyd’s syndicates as the collapsed firm chases down a rejected £30m claim.

Mactavish which is pursuing the claim on behalf of British Steel listed the insurers on the panel to Insurance Age.

Zurich was named as the lead insurer yesterday with Liberty leading a deductible buydown along with various Lloyd’s syndicates.

Mactavish CEO, Bruce Hepburn, described that rejected claim as an “ultimate failure for commercial insurance”.

Damages

Mactavish is chasing the £30m claim and has warned that, if successful, British Steel could pursue the insurers for damages arising from the original claim not being paid out.

The claim was originally made two years ago. After it was rejected, Mactavish said it investigated and found what it described as “major deficiencies” with the original investigation. Mactavish stated that it believes strongly the insurers should settle the claim in full following its consultation with technical specialists, forensic accountants and insurance lawyers.

Providers

RSA declined to comment but it is understood that its exposure is minimal.

An Aviva spokesperson stated: “We are aware of the claim and have been working with the other insurers who are also on cover. As the claim is currently being reviewed, it would not be appropriate to discuss this in any detail.”

MS Amlin and Scor have been contacted for a comment.

AIG, Axa XL and Aspen declined to comment.

British Steel went into liquidation yesterday (22 May) with a threat to 5,000 jobs.

Yesterday Zurich and Liberty both provided statements.

A spokesperson for Liberty Specialty Markets said: “We are working closely with British Steel to review a property claim in the light of further information recently provided by management. We look forward to resolving this matter promptly.”

A Zurich spokesperson commented: “We are currently in the process of working with British Steel to progress a complex property claim. We are reviewing all the evidence related to this claim, including additional information that has only recently been provided, and remain focused on resolving it as quickly as possible.”

