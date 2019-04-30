Stephen Catlin strikes out with fresh insurer

Catlin is working with deputy CEO Paul Brand and the business starts with $1.8bn of capital with the firm looking to underwrite insurance and reinsurance for complex speciality risks for a range of commercial lines in Bermuda and London.

Insurance industry experts, Stephen Catlin and Paul Brand have launched a new international and specialty insurer and reinsurer, Convex Group.

Convex has $1.8bn (approx. £1.4bn) of capital and will use $1.6bn (approx. £1.2bn)) for the initial start and then use further capital to help it expand.

The firm will operate in both London and Bermuda and has been awarded an A.M. rating of A- (Excellent).

Offering

Convex stated that it will underwrite insurance and reinsurance for complex specialty risks across a range of business lines in both London and Bermuda.

According to the firm it will use a conservative investment strategy with a mainly high-grade fixed income portfolio.

The capital the firm as raised comes from the Convex management team, Onex Partners V, Onex Corporation’s large-cap private equity fund, PSP Investments and a consortium of co-investors.

Chairman and CEO of Convex, Stephen Catlin said: “The launch of Convex distils vast industry experience and client focus to create the insurance company of the future.

He continued: “We are thrilled to have the support of Onex and our co-investors and believe they will be valuable partners to us as we build our business”.

Deputy CEO, Paul Brand added: “Convex is designed for the evolving insurance industry, and combines years of experience, knowledge and history in this market”.

Experience

Catlin, founded the insurer Catlin back in 1984 coming out of the Lloyd’s market. In 2015 Catlin was bought in 2015 for £2.79bn by XL Group becoming XL Catlin.

Then last autumn, Axa received regulatory approval to purchase XL Group for £11.1bn , and created a new division called Axa XL.

