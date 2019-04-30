Axa threatens 125 claims roles

The possible redundancies come amid a restructure and business “simplification” and follow 106 roles being placed at risk last month.

Axa UK has put 125 claims staff at risk of redundancy as it seeks to “remove non-core activity from operational areas”.

The insurer claimed this approach would help the business to concentrate on claims handling efficiency.

Axa stated that the redundancies would come across six claims sites, and anticipated a smaller net reduction of about 40 jobs once the consultation is concluded.

It pledged that employees affected by the announcement would receive all the appropriate help and support they need throughout this period of change.

The business detailed that the developments were down to the launch of a new operating model in the claims department which is set to be launched in June with the aim of focusing more on customer service and improving claims experience.

Consistency

Waseem Malik, executive managing director – claims, commented: “Our new structure will enable greater accountability and clearer focus in customer-facing operational areas, supported by strong Centres of Excellence providing technical expertise in a more collaborative and consistent manner.

“We believe this will have a positive impact on claims experience and improve customer satisfaction.”

The new model builds on the changes announced in March, when two operational business areas were created (Motor & Travel Claims; and Property & Casualty Claims) alongside four Centres of Excellence (Claims Technical Services; Claims Operations; Claims Risk, Fraud & Complaints; and Claims Transformation).

Earlier redundancies

Last month Axa put 106 roles at risk after announcing changes to its SME trading centres. Axa later detailed that the final number of SME redundancies was 41.

And, earlier this month, UK CEO Claudio Gienal, who took the role in September last year, admitted that further job losses could be on the horizon as the insurer undergoes a “simplification” process.

According to Axa, based on collaborative working and targeted training, the new operating model will give its employees greater opportunities for development and progression, enhancing their career pathway.

The four Centres of Excellence will provide specialist and technical support to customer-facing functions. Their shared learning and expertise will benefit the wider Claims operation, and ultimately policyholders.

