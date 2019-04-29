Which? survey reveals worst insurers for handling claims

Consumer organisation asked car and home insurance customers to rate their claims experience, with The AA scoring lowest in the car sector and RSA being rated worst in home.

A survey by Which? has revealed the best and worst insurers for handling claims in the home and motor insurance sectors.

The consumer organisation surveyed 2,111 car insurance customer and 1,456 home insurance customers who had made a claim in the past two years, asking about the claim and how satisfied they were with their insurer and the overall experience.

The AA was rated worst in the car insurance space, with customers complaining about lack of communication on the progress of claims.

Meanwhile Axa was the second worst, followed by Hastings Direct and Allianz.

On the home insurance side RSA received the lowest score as customers pointed to the slow speed of claims handling as well as poor communication.

More Than and Legal & General both came in second, followed by Axa and Saga.

Looking at the best insurers for handling claims, NFU Mutual topped both the home and car lists.

In addition, RSA and LV were both rated highly for car insurance claims, with LV also getting a high score in home insurance.

The survey further revealed that those who made theft claims were the least satisfied with how these were handled, while customers who made windshield claims were the most satisfied.

