Soros-backed MGA incubator Vibe bought by Pro Global

Incubator managing general agent Vibe MGA Management (VibeMM) has been bought by US insurance and outsourcing specialist Pro Global Insurance Solutions.

The deal represents the first move for the US firm into the UK market.

Terms of the transaction, which remains subject to regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.

Part of the Vibe Group of companies, VibeMM will be rebranded Pro MGA Solutions.

According to a statement, this new venture will bring together the skills and experience of the two businesses, creating an an opportunity for entrepreneurs and insurers to work closer together and establish modern distribution channels for insurance products in new classes and geographies.

VibeMM was launched in 2017 by Vibe UK Holdings, which also owns Lloyd’s MGA Vibe Syndicate Management (VibeSM), and launched five classes of business, including cyber and new technology, over the last 18 months.

Danny Maleary, CEO of VibeMM said: “Pro offers an excellent platform and expertise that will help accelerate the business’s development while enhancing Pro’s overall proposition to their customers. This is a great opportunity and we are very much looking forward to joining the Pro team.”

The Vibe Group’s principal investors are Quantum Strategic Partners – which is managed by Soros Fund Management founded by George Soros – and Pine Brook Partners provide it with capital security and financial strength.

The transaction is expected to complete in Q2 when the existing team, led by Maleary, will transfer to Pro. The deal supports Pro’s ambition to offer additional expertise and services to its customers.

As part of the agreement, Pro will provide MGA services to VibeSM to support the growth of its core underwriting business.

Joe England, CEO of VibeSM commented: “We are very pleased to have secured this agreement with Pro, which is well placed to support the continued development of Vibe MGA Management. Pro is a trusted partner with which we will maintain a close working relationship.”

Artur Niemczewski, CEO of Pro added: “I am pleased to announce the acquisition of VibeMM. Its highly experienced team brings a wealth of specialist knowledge that will allow us to provide a valuable additional means of supporting our clients.”

