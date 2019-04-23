Hiscox report shows cyber attacks are on the up

Attacks increase on businesses with SMEs a target but more firms are now willing to consider cyber cover.

A sharp increase in the number and cost of cyber attacks is the key finding in a study of more than 5,400 organisations across seven countries, commissioned by insurer, Hiscox.

More than three out of five firms (61%) report one or more attacks in the past year, yet the proportion achieving top scores for their cyber security readiness is marginally down year-on-year.

The Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report 2019, surveyed a representative sample of private and public sector organisations in the US, UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

Each firm was assessed on its cyber security strategy and execution, and ranked accordingly. According to Hiscox, only 10% achieved high enough marks in both areas to qualify as cyber security ‘experts’.

United Kingdom

The report outlined some key numbers for the UK:

The lowest cyber security budgets with less than $900,000 on average compared with an average across the study group of $1.46m

Mean cost of all incidents for UK firms was below average for the survey: $243,000 compared with $369,000.

firms was below average for the survey: $243,000 compared with $369,000. Most likely to say they could clearly measure the business impact of cyber incidents

The proportion of UK firms reporting an attack was 55% this year from 40% in 2018

Gareth Wharton, Hiscox Cyber CEO, commented: “This is the third Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report and, for the first time, a significant majority of firms report one or more cyber attacks in the past 12 months.

“Where hackers formerly focused on larger companies, small and medium-sized firms now look equally vulnerable. The cyber threat has become the unavoidable cost of doing business today.”

Structure

He added: “The one positive is that we see more firms taking a structured approach to the problem, with a defined role for managing cyber strategy and an increased readiness to transfer the risk to an insurer by way of a standalone cyber insurance.”

There is currently debate in the UK about the quality of cyber cover.

Most recently the Association of British Insurers (ABI) responded to claims by consultancy Mactavish that cyber cover is flawed.

Director general, Huw Evans, stated in a letter that he simply does not accept some of the suggestions.

The row began when Mactavish launched a report in January where it described the majority of off-the-shelf specialist cyber insurance products as having “major flaws” and that some companies are being “mis-sold” policies. This sparked a debate in the market where experts.and providers responded, stating that they were “perplexed” by the findings.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.