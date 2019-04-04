Saga falls to £134.6m pre-tax loss and pledges to change strategy amid renewal pricing row

Saga reports “disappointing” retail broking results as it claims first with three year fixed pricing for insurance via direct channels, moves away from the focus on price and changes renewal pricing.

Saga’s retail broking operation saw profit before tax drop 19.1% for the full 12 months to January 2019.

Saga has also announced an expected reduction in profits for the current financial year, a reduction in the dividend and a write-down to its Insurance business – reflecting long-term challenges in the market.

In its preliminary results underlying profit before tax for retail broking was £105.8m (2018: £130.7m). Former Broker Network chief Gary Duggan was appointed to lead the retail broking division in January 2018.

Its underwriting division performed better with growth of 9.3% from £79.3m in 2018 to £86.7m.

Impact

Lance Batchelor, CEO, commented: “Over recent years Saga has faced increasing challenges from the commoditisation of the markets in which we operate, especially in Insurance. This has had an impact on both customer numbers and profitability.

“Although underlying profit before tax for the 2018/19 financial year is in line with our expectations, the long-term challenges we face and the results demonstrate that Saga cannot grow without a clearly differentiated offering to its customers.

Overall, revenue decreased by 2.2% to £842m (2018: £860m) due to a decrease in retail broking revenues, as lower margin new business policies replaced higher margin renewal policies, partially offset by increases in Saga’s Cruising revenue.

Total customer spend with Saga, which floated in 2014, was broadly stable at £1,210m (2018: £1,209m). This includes gross written premiums and insurance premium tax.

The chairman’s statement further detailed: “We have also re-assessed the carrying value of the goodwill relating to the Group’s Insurance operations.

“This has resulted in a non-cash impairment charge of £310.0m, representing 22% of the Insurance goodwill, and has led to an overall loss before tax for the financial year 2019/20 of £134.6m and a loss after tax of £162.0m.”

New focus

To arrest this decline Saga is to implement a fresh strategy with a focus on differentiated products over price in its insurance operation.

This model will see it become less reliant on aggregators and customers going direct to Saga are being rewarded with three year fixed price deals in home and motor – something Saga claimed to be a first in the market.

The relaunched insurance proposition, is set to focus on rewarding loyalty, with a view to increasing customers.

Saga explained it is going direct to customers with a differentiated product, reducing the emphasis on price comparison websites and changing the approach to renewal pricing.

Batchelor explained: “In response, today we are launching a fundamental change to the Group’s strategy to return the whole business to its heritage as an organisation that offers differentiated products and services. This will give our customers and members a compelling reason to come to us and stay with us.

“As a first step, we are announcing the launch of a new approach to Insurance. This focuses on direct channels and products that offer attractive innovative features, moving the conversation from price to value. Our new three-year fixed price insurance offering is a powerful indication of our change in approach.”

The insurance business operates mainly as a broker, sourcing underwriting capacity from selected third parties and the Group’s in-house underwriter.

Broker, Bennetts is also part of the Group. The results did not pick out numbers from this part of the business but did note a £3m decline for renewal and new business profitability in Bennetts and Direct Choice.

