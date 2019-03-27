Further losses at Lloyd's in 2018

Market reveals a loss of £1.0bn and a COR of 104.5% for 2018 as CEO John Neal admits "performance is not of the standard we would expect".

Lloyd’s has reported a loss of £1.0bn for 2018, following on from a loss of £2.0bn in the preceding year.

The corporation said the loss followed a “volatile investment environment” and an expensive year for natural catastrophes where major claims cost the Lloyd’s market £2.9bn.

In addition, net investment returns declined to £0.5bn, compared to £1.8bn in 2017.

However, the market’s combined operating ratio improved to 104.5% (2017: 114.0%) and gross written premiums ticked up to £35.5bn in 2018 (2017: £33.6bn).

Sexual harassment

Lloyd’s further saw John Neal take over as chief executive officer last year as former boss, and Lloyd’s first female CEO, Inga Beale left the market after five years in the role.

This week the corporation announced a number of measures to prevent sexual harassment and foster a diverse and inclusive culture.

This followed the publication of a report where the market was described as having an atmosphere of “near-persistent harassment”, both verbal and physical.

Lloyd’s noted that one of the key actions it is prepared to take is to potentially ban offenders from the Lloyd’s building for life.

The statement came a week after Bloomberg Businessweek published a report outlining a “deep-seated culture of sexual harassment” at the organisation.

Neal said that Lloyd’s is determined to “tackle all forms of inappropriate behaviour with robust actions to create a more inclusive working environment”.

Performance

Commenting on the results, Neal added: “The market’s aggregated 2018 results report a combined ratio of 104.5%, and a £1.0bn loss.

“This performance is not of the standard that we would expect of a market that has both the heritage and quality of Lloyd’s.”

He continued: “We have implemented stronger performance management measures which will remain an enduring feature of how we go about our business.

“We expect these actions to deliver progressive performance improvement across the market beginning in 2019 and in the years to come.”

