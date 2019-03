Archipelago, a personal lines managing general agent has been set up by former Aon-executives Richard Coleman and Angus Simpson.

Arch Insurance International has announced its investment in Archipelago Risk Services, a personal lines managing general agency backed with underwriting capacity from Arch Insurance (UK) Limited (formerly Arch Insurance Company (Europe).

The investment and underwriting capacity are both for an undisclosed sum.

Archipelago is a new insurtech personal lines provider, created by Angus Simpson who will be CEO and Richard Coleman. Both were previously Aon executives.

Distribution

According to the MGA, it will exclusively distributed via brokers and utilise a new business model, combining technology and primary data sources with a flexible multi-cover policy and dynamic pricing options.

Simpson stated: “We founded Archipelago from our desire to improve personal lines for everyone involved. In creating our new platform, we re-examined every part of the business model and, crucially, the service to our distribution partners and their clients.”

The new business will distribute its products in the UK only and will cover markets including home, motor and travel, using wealth managers and selected specialised personal lines brokers.

Its platform is a trading system Archipelago claimed it could help to change the business of personal lines by enabling distribution partners to grow and manage their client accounts.

Expansion

Hugh Sturgess, CEO of Arch Insurance International said, “Our investment in Archipelago allows us to offer an innovative and differentiated way to serve mid to high-net worth individuals in the UK. Archipelago is the newest part of our overall UK growth strategy.”

Arch Insurance (UK) bought Ardonagh’s MGA businesses for £31m last November.

Archipelago is based in London and is wholly owned by Blue Sky Partners, a company jointly owned by management and Arch UK Holdings.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.