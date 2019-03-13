Axa puts 106 roles at risk

Redundancies likely as the insurer announces it is to open two trading centres in Bolton and Ipswich.

Axa Commercial is set to open two new SME trading centres in a move which puts 106 roles at risk of redundancy.

The provider is set to develop two SME centres in Bolton and Ipswich and claimed the move will “promote underwriting efficiency and consistency of broker service to remain competitive in a key area of the market”.

The SME trading centres will deal with renewal business and mid-terms adjustments for SME policies, which are currently serviced regionally across 12 branches, providing a more consistent and efficient experience for brokers.

Regions

Axa stated that at the same time, the regional branches will deliver added value to brokers through providing dedicated underwriting resources focused on SME (non-digital) new business and growth in mid-market and mid-corporate segments, underpinned by strong account and relationship management.

According to the insurer the improved efficiency of the new trading centres does mean that 106 existing branch roles have been placed at risk of redundancy, although it claimed the actual redundancies will be less than half of this number as a result of the majority of the SME trading centre roles being fulfilled by existing and experienced staff members.

Branches affected by the redundancies include: Bolton NTC, Birmingham, Bristol, Ipswich, Leeds, London, Maidstone, Manchester, Newcastle, Reading, Real Estate Specialty, and Axa Scotland.

Service

Jon Walker, executive managing director, Axa Commercial, commented: “The new SME Trading Centres are the latest step towards becoming a simpler, more efficient business, in line with our simplification, growth and enhanced broker service agenda.

“Bringing SME resource together into two Centres of Excellence will promote underwriting efficiency and service, whilst enabling our branches to do what they do best - providing local access to complex underwriting expertise and strong account management.”

He argued that the plan would enable the insurer to work more closely with brokers and see trading relationships continue to be managed by branch teams.

Walker concluded: “I am confident that this change will improve the consistency of our broker experience. At the same time, we will ensure that we fully support our people that are directly affected by this change”.

Insurance Age recently spoke to UK CEO Claudio Gienal, who replaced Amanda Blanc last year, and he highlighted that brokers remain an important part of Axa’s distribution strategy.

He said in February: “Done well there’s value added by having good relationships on both sides. When it comes to brokers I’m very keen that we continue to be professional and focus on a good outcome and transparency for customers and that we can keep up a good dialogue.”

