Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 1 March 2018

admin-survey-hfr0715
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

 

Need a clue?

ERS reported profit of £11.1m

It is available on Powerplace and Mobius

The MGA will focus on private car

Bob Darling said the former branding was "confusing"

She is expected to take up her post in the summer

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: FCA VALUE MEASURE

Most read

  1. Joe Henderson leaves Aon
  2. Egan not happy with RSA UK results and pledges renewed broker focus
  3. FCA finalises no deal Brexit guidance
  4. FCA publishes Brexit guidance for general insurance firms
  5. Axa staff sentenced for data theft
  6. Acturis reveals new minority shareholder
  7. RSA reports "disappointing" 2018

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: