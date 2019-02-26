Customer trust in insurance drops

Research is published just a day after a Go Compare study claimed customers are caught in a £1.2bn auto-renewal “loyalty trap”.

Customer trust in the home and motor insurance market has fallen according to a paper published by research agency Consumer Intelligence.

The total trust score for home insurers as a whole has slipped to 7.7 this year from 8.0 previously while for motor the score has dropped to 7.7 from 7.9. The average trust score for the top 10 in home was 8.1 and 8.0 in motor. Nearly 50,000 customers were asked to rank providers.

Loyalty

Ian Hughes, Consumer Intelligence chief executive, said: “There is a strong correlation between customer trust and customer loyalty, making this a key element to standing out in an industry where customer perceptions are traditionally low.

“Brands that focus on building trusting long-term relationships with their customers thrive and grow. Customers simply do not want to do business with a brand they cannot trust.”

Separately, aggregator Go Compare published research yesterday (25 February) which claimed loyal customers lost out to the tune of £1.2bn due to auto-renewals.

The price comparison site said millions of motorists are over-paying to the tune of £1.23bn a year for their car cover by allowing their insurer to automatically renew their policy.

According to Go Compare, at their last renewal 4.6m drivers rolled-over their insurance without checking to see if they could get the same cover for a cheaper premium – each missing out on a potential saving of up to £262.41.

Commenting on the research, Lee Griffin, founding member of GoCompare said: “Insurers typically use their most competitive offers to attract new customers and rely on existing customers’ apathy to charge higher renewal prices.”

Super-complaint

The industry was recently hit with a public “super-complaint” from Citizens Advice which slammed the sector for ripping off loyal customers by using offers to attract new customers while allowing loyal customers’ costs to rise.

The complaint prompted the Financial Conduct Authority to launch an investigation into dual-pricing – which has been described as the “crack cocaine” of insurance - in the market.

An interim report is due in the summer.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.