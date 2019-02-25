QBE Europe posts GWP rise for 2018

COR also improved, while provider's insurance profit dipped slightly compared to 2017.

QBE European Operations has posted a 4% rise in gross written premium (GWP) in 2018 to £3.27bn.

The insurer also reported an insurance profit of £237m for the year, which is down from the £256m profit it achieved in 2017.

Meanwhile, combined operating ratio for the European business, which includes the UK operations, improved to 94.8% in 2018 (2017: 95.2%).

The provider further detailed that net earned premium had increased by 5% to £2.63bn, while its underwriting result rose by 13% to £137m.

According to QBE, the 2018 results were driven by rate improvements in UK motor, financial lines and international property, as well as improvements in marine classes and international casualty.

It added that underwriting discipline remains a core emphasis, along with “refocusing the business on delivering the right customer outcomes”.

Brexit

QBE also noted that its subsidiary in Belgium, which was established in response to Brexit, is now fully operational.

Richard Pryce, chief executive officer of QBE International, stated that the current business environment is “marked by uncertainty”.

He added: “Our post-Brexit plans ensure a continuity of service irrespective of the outcome of the political negotiations.

“Further challenges may arise for businesses however, as the details of the exit are finalised, and the insurance industry has an important role to play in supporting our customers in the UK and across the European Union through this period of change.”

Focus

Last year Pryce committed to growth through regional brokers under QBE’s new executive director for UK insurance, Cecile Fresneau.

Commenting on the results, Pryce continued: “Last year’s excellent performance is the result of an unwavering focus on delivering positive outcomes for our customers, a continued strong stance on pricing and cost control and an uplift in market conditions.

“Our investment in and deployment of technology across our risk selection, pricing and claims functions is yielding considerable benefit both in terms of performance of our portfolios and the enhanced levels of service we are providing our customers.”

