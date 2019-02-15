Quizzical Questions: 15 February 2019

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

MS Amlin said the product is designed to reduce gaps in cover

Laurent Matras will take the role in the interim

Simon Mabb said consolidation had opened up opportunities in the area

The comments followed a broker survey

He joined as sales director