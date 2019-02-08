Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Emmanuel Kenning and Ida Axling give their thoughts on this week's biggest stories.

Insurance Age's reporter and news editor analyse the facts and market reaction to the UK CEO change at RSA and Biba announcing Boris Johnson as a keynote speaker at its 2019 conference in Manchester this May.

Use the link to hear their views.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

Insurance Age's top five stories for the week commencing 4 February 2019:

1) Steve Lewis exits RSA UK & International CEO role

2) LV puts 140 people at risk of redundancy

3) GRP buys Peter Cullum-owned Trimulgherry

4) Brokers confused about RSA's strategy after CEO change

5) Biba books Boris for 2019 conference

