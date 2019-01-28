Insurers make Artificial Intelligence moves

Axa introduces AI bots as Allianz focuses on injury claims handling.

Axa has introduced three new Artificial Intelligence (AI) bots in a move it said would help staff across the business with admin work.

The provider has named the three bots Harry, Bert and Lenny.

According to Axa, Harry was rolled out in June 2018 and is part of the customer property claims team. It added that Bert became part of the commercial property team and Lenny the liability team at the end of last year.

Tasks

The insurer detailed that the bots are designed to pick up repetitive admin tasks which would allow staff to concentrate on more analytical work. Axa highlighted that the deployment of Harry, Lenny and Bert had not resulted in job losses.

It listed that the main task of the three bots is to read customer correspondence and pair it with the requisite claims records.

Axa revealed that this task usually takes human staff around four minutes but that Harry can carry it out in less than 42 seconds.

The company confirmed that the three bots are expected to pick up more admin tasks throughout 2019 and estimated they would save more than 18,000 man hours each year.

A fourth bot, Como, is set to be added to work with the commercial motor team.

Hub

Meanwhile Allianz reported that it had launched ‘Defendant Hub, a new digital proposition using AI that enables the company’s injury claims handlers to action Ministry of Justice Stage Three claims at a single click of a button.

It claimed that by using AI it had, in partnership with law firm Keoghs, created “the first truly automated end-to-end digital solution for Stage Three claims”.

The Ministry of Justice Stage Three claims is the phase of the process where legal proceedings may be issued, if the parties cannot agree how much a claim is worth.

Manual

Allianz noted that under the old system handlers had to check and respond to a Court Proceedings Pack and manually download documents relating to the claim to pass them to their legal providers.

Once a Stage 3 hearing had taken place the outcomes were shared with handlers to populate back into the system.

The new Defendant Hub means handlers can perform these steps automatically and collect outcome data at the push of a button for low value motor and casualty bodily injury claims.

In addition it eliminates the manual input of data and generates a response. Once a Stage Three hearing is completed, details of the award given are captured by Counsel and automatically populated into Allianz’s system.

The insurer estimated that the new system will cut the time it takes to handle each claim by 30 minutes.

Efficiency

Waseem Malik, executive managing director of claims at Axa UK commented: “The bots have been warmly received by their new colleagues and we are already looking at new tasks for them to take on, as well as other areas of the business where we might employ similar AI.”

Amanda McCarthy, Allianz’s technical claims manager, stated: “As well as improving operational efficiency, the data collected by the Hub will enable us to drive better insight from these types of claims.

“The results will give us the opportunity to improve our strategies as well as having a competitive edge.”

